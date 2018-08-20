Latest victim in Trump's crusade to punish critics

(HUFFINGTON POST) – On Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders informed the country that President Donald Trump had revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, pointing to “wild outbursts on the Internet and television” to justify the unprecedented decision.

As part of this new standard, the president is evaluating the security clearance status of nine other former intelligence directors and national security leaders like James Clapper, James Comey and Michael Hayden.

In his haste to punish those who disagree with him on cable television and social media, Trump seems to have violated Executive Order 12968, first signed by President Bill Clinton in 1995 and updated by President George W. Bush in 2008. The order was established to ensure that when there are credible allegations that someone has compromised classified information or is unfit to continue having access to classified information, their security clearances may be suspended and revoked if substantiated through an investigation.

It should go without saying that disagreeing with the president on television or on Twitter does not constitute the means to question a person’s “trustworthiness, honesty, reliability, discretion, and sound judgment” as the executive order requires.