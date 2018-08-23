Americans are living through an era of mass hysteria, in which Democrat politicians, entertainment celebrities and media pundits daily compare the president of the United States to Adolf Hitler and his supporters to Nazis, fascists and white supremacists.

Unfortunately, such frenzied accusations inevitably escalate into mob violence and worse – as they did last summer when U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was grievously wounded during a mass assassination attempt by an enraged leftwing activist targeting Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice.

After all, if Donald Trump actually were another Hitler, virtually no form of “resistance” would be morally off-limits in the heroic quest to save the world from another Holocaust. Indeed, all-out resistance would become a moral imperative.

Thus it is that Americans daily witness the surreal spectacles of leftwing mobs in action – of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump aide Steven Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen all being harassed by frenzied, screaming mobs while trying to eat dinner in various Washington, D.C.-area restaurants (in Sanders’ case, actually being ejected from the premises). Florida’s pro-Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi is similarly abused and chased out of a Tampa movie theater (ironically there to see the new Mr. Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”). All the while, Rep. Maxine Waters hysterically urges angry Trump-haters to ambush the president’s staffers everywhere, Obama CIA chief John Brennan accuses Trump of treason, Rep. Steve Cohen calls for a military coup to oust the president, antifa members openly brag to video journalists that they would “murder” the president if he showed up at their rally, actor Peter Fonda tweets “We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles,” MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks compares the president’s meeting with Vladimir Putin to Pearl Harbor, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Kristallnacht, while another MSNBC pundit, Donny Deutsch, thunders on-air that every single Trump voter in America is – quote – a “Nazi.”

This is textbook mass hysteria, approaching that which led to the Salem witch trials.

In reality, Hitler murdered 11 million people, while Trump has murdered none, so obviously Trump is not Hitler. What, then, is really going on?

Conservative pundits like to point out that the left is obsessed with power and that its hysterical Trump Derangement Syndrome is really all about “motivating the base” so it can prevail in the 2018 midterm elections. This is true, of course, but there’s more to it – much more.

WND’s acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, in a powerful new issue titled “MASS HYSTERIA: How Trump Derangement Syndrome is transforming America,” tells the whole fantastic story, as it’s never been told before, not just of the left’s growing rage and delusion, but of its unconscionable recklessness in openly inciting violence and widespread social chaos.

Highlights of “MASS HYSTERIA” include:

“‘Stupid’ versus ‘evil’ in the Age of Trump: Why the left constantly slanders the president and his supporters” by David Kupelian

“Fear of the left: The most powerful force in America today” by Dennis Prager, exposing the “reign of ideological terror” keeping conservatives quiet

“Twitter CEO caves to liberal backlash, says he was wrong to eat at Chick-fil-A”

“A fascist right? Or an enraged, hysterical left?” by Patrick J. Buchanan, who says “Historians are calling the outbursts of hate unprecedented. They are not”

“Weapons of mass manipulation” by Michelle Malkin, on how a double-amputee war hero was outrageously slimed as a “Nazi” by the New Yorker’s “fact checker”

“Trump derangement syndrome crossing line into criminality” by Joseph Farah, who asks: “How long before someone is inspired by fake news to harm the president?”

“California man arrested after threatening to murder family of FCC chairman” by Katherine Rohloff

“‘Hang Trump’ t-shirts peddled on Facebook: Seller also cashing in through popular fundraising website” by Art Moore

“Rush Limbaugh: Left acting like ‘recent escapees from asylums’: Trump hatred ‘irrational to the point it can’t be explained'” by Bob Unruh

“The greatest hysteria in American history” by Dennis Prager, who explains why a vote for a Democrat is a vote for more Trump Derangement Syndrome

“Massive Russian collusion, but not by Trump” by David Kupelian, who documents “colossal complicity between U.S. leftists and Moscow – for the past 100 years!”

“When does the shooting begin?” by Erick Erickson, who warns that Democrats are pushing their more unstable supporters into unthinkable violence

“The party of exploitation: From broken families to ‘learned helplessness,’ the 5 phases of the Democratic plantation” by Dinesh D’Souza

“What are Democrats running on?” by Laura Hollis, who notes, “They hate Donald Trump. But that is not a platform.”

“Why is the left so maniacally obsessed with defaming and demonizing, in the most extreme ways imaginable, not only a president they didn’t vote for and don’t like, but also millions of ordinary, decent, hard-working, law-abiding Americans?” asks Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian. “And most important, where is this leading us? Readers will find the answers in this very special, eye-opening issue of Whistleblower called ‘MASS HYSTERIA.'”

