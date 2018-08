(Daily Mail) Missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead five weeks after vanishing.

The 20-year-old’s remains were found on Tuesday. It remains unclear where she was found or how she died.

Police are not releasing any information until 4pm local time but people working for Crime Stoppers to help find her say her family has been informed.

Mollie vanished on July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa. No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and several police agencies have been working for weeks to try to uncover leads.