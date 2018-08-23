Muslim migrant who stabbed woman 'justified' by Islam

Confessing to a knife attack on a 24-year-old German woman, a Muslim immigrant insisted his violent act was justified by Islam.

“In my culture, you may kill,” he said, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The paper’s report, translated by the blog Searchlight Germany and featured by Jihad Watch, said the Syrian national stated in court “his behavior was not wrong according to the rules of his religion,” and he did “not understand why he must be detained.”

The victim, identified only as Vivien K., according to the report was tense and nervous but determined “to look him in the eye” in court in the German city of Hannover.

The immigrant, identified as Abdullah A., is accused of attempted manslaughter. At the end of March, the magazine said, he attacked the woman with a 10-centimeter blade, breaking her ribs and injuring her liver, stomach, kidney and intestines.

The woman, in a coma, had to have her spleen and parts of her pancreas removed.

Bild said the trigger of the attack was a quarrel with the brother and cousin of the defendant in a supermarket. When Vivien intervened, she was stabbed.

Bild said the Muslim immigrant adheres to the written statement his lawyer made before the trial.

The statement said, in part, the “accused knows from his culture that conflicts are resolved with the knife.”

“He describes the regional customs as follows: If one is insulted, one may stab. In severe cases, one may kill the person.”

And “he states that his behavior was not wrong according to the rules of his religion, and does not understand why he must be detained.”

WND recently reported 21 year-old Ishaq Al-Noor had a similar response to a charge that he abducted and raped a 17-year-old girl in the U.K., confessing: “Yes, I did that. Why not?”

Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch, explained that “sexual assault occurs in all cultures, but only in Islam does it have divine sanction.”

Spencer noted that one survivor of a Muslim rape gang in the U.K. said her rapists quoted the Quran to her and believed their actions were justified by Islam.

“The Quran teaches that infidel women can be lawfully taken for sexual use,” Spencer pointed out, citing Quran 4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50 and 70:30.

The Islamic holy book, in 33:59, says: “O Prophet, tell your wives and your daughters and the women of the believers to bring down over themselves of their outer garments. That is more suitable that they will be known and not be abused. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.”

The implication, Spencer said, is that “if women do not cover themselves adequately with their outer garments, they may be abused, and that such abuse would be justified.”

A Voice of Europe report said Al-Noor, 21, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the rape and will be deported after serving his sentence.

A second woman Al-Noor tried to rape attempted to take her own life in the aftermath.