Muslims chant 'Allahu akbar' at Vikings stadium

Amid chants of “Allahu Akbar,” or “Allah is the greatest,” broadcast over a loudspeaker, thousands of Muslims gathered Tuesday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a massive rally in celebration of the Islamic Eid Al Adha holiday.

KMSP-TV in the Twin Cities reported Minnesota’s various Islamic centers previously have held their own individual prayers for Eid, “but this year with more than two dozen mosques all coming together at U.S. Bank Stadium, they’re calling it Super Eid.”

US Bank Stadium was the site of the 2018 Super Bowl.

The organization Super Eid said it hoped to bring together more than 50,000 Muslims from 6 a.m. to noon at the stadium Tuesday to pray, with a celebration afterwards at a park adjacent to the stadium.

Imam Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota told KMSP that Christians and Jews are welcome to join them.

On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, claiming an increase of “hostility” toward Muslims, called on law enforcement to step up security for the event.

“With an increased hostility toward the Muslim Community and recent bias incidents against mosques in the past few months, we need to make sure that we take all necessary safety precautions,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

The executive director of CAIR’s national organization, Nihad Awad, has claimed that religious minorities in America face bigotry that could lead to a holocaust similar to the one that killed 6 million Jews.

He said that last year his organization counted $205 million in spending from 2008 to 2013 by an “inner core” of 33 groups in an “Islamophobia network dedicated to stigmatize American Muslims.”

CAIR, however, founded by members of Hamas, was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund the terrorist group. And CAIR itself was designated a terrorist organization by the Muslim Gulf state United Arab Emirates, along with groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida.

