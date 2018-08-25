Obama-appointed judge tells new citizens they can 'take a knee'

(American Thinker) Does anyone yell louder than the left when its patriotism is called into question?

Well, here we have it: a leftist judge appointed by President Obama, exhorting new citizenship recipients to “take a knee.”

According to the firsthand account witnessed by the American Spectator’s George Neumayr:

[Judge LaShann DeArcy’s] speech to the new citizens, to the extent that I could hear it, was appalling. Sounding like a Democratic Party ward boss, she urged the new citizens to vote as soon as humanly possible. She made voting sound like a tremulous act of self-defense against the country they had just joined. The exhortation, needless to say, gave off a strong anti-Republican, anti-Trump whiff.

Then she started in on some ludicrous riff about the First Amendment, encouraging the new Americans to exercise that right as robustly as possible, including by “taking a knee.” Huh?