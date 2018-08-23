Pew: Trump has met public's expectations

A new poll from Pew Research indicates President Trump has met the expectations of the American people regarding his presidency.

“Just prior to the 2016 election, the public had fairly low expectations for Donald Trump’s presidency,” the online report said Thursday.

“Majorities of Americans said that if Trump was elected, he would not be likely to improve the way government works, set a high moral standard for the president or achieve other goals.

“And for the most part, the public’s current evaluations of Trump’s administration across these dimensions vary little from these pre-election predictions.”

But the results show a chasm between right and left, Republicans and Democrats.

For example, on the question of whether he’s improved the way government works, 72 percent of Republican respondents said definitely or probably. The Democrat tally was 8 percent.

And for the question of whether he’s setting a high moral standard, 51 percent of Republicans agreed, but the Democrat figure was 7 percent.

“Already polarized views have become even more so, as Republicans and Republican-leading independents have grown more likely to say he has definitely improved government since taking office, while Democrats and Democratic-leaners have grown more likely to say he has definitely not done this,” the report said.

Overall, the expectations by Americans had for Trump varied little from the perception now, with the poll blaming that at least partly on “Trump’s polarizing personality.”

“Trump’s personality continues to be a positive aspect of his presidency among those who approve of his job performance (40 percent of the public) – and a source of concern among many of those who disapprove.

“Asked an open-ended question about what they like most about how Trump is handling his job as president, a 60 percent majority of those who approve of his job performance cite an aspect of his approach or personality,” the report said.

“Those who disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job (59 percent of adults) find little to like about his presidency. When asked what they like most about it, 57 percent say ‘nothing’ or mention something they do not like about Trump.”

“Before the election,” the report said, “a partisan divide in expectations for Trump: today, deep differences on his performance.

“At the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Americans were pessimistic about the next administration – regardless of whether Trump or Hillary Clinton won the election. Majorities had low expectations for how both candidates would handle five specific areas.

“Nearly two years later, the public gives Trump negative assessments for his performance in all five areas.”

But the right-left divide is massive.

For instance, 70 percent of Republicans say he’s run an open and transparent administration. But among Democrats, only 9 percent say so.

“There are sharp partisan divisions in these evaluations: About seven-in-ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say Trump has definitely or probably improved the way government works (72 percent) and run and open and transparent administration (70 percent).

“Larger shares of Democrats and Democratic leaners say he definitely or probably has not done this (90 percent say he has not improved the way government works; 89 percent say he has not run an open and transparent administration),” the report said.

For improving America’s standing in the world, the divide had 72 percent of Republicans saying he’s made it better, but only 9 percent of the Democrats.

Only 21 percent of Republicans says he’s used the office to enrich himself or his family, but 84 percent of Democrats say that.