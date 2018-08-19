Poll reveals women reject abortion, feminism, media

(Newsbuaters) The majority of young millennial women reject unrestricted abortion, refuse a “feminist” identity, and indicate trust issues with the media – according to a poll by the media.

In anticipation of the upcoming midterm elections, CBS and Refinery29 teamed up for a poll concerning young American women’s voting trends and views on certain issues. They began publicizing it August 13. While some media reports of the findings focused more on the political aspects, such as the Trump Administration, the poll revealed much more. Namely, that many young women don’t fit the mold that the media and politicians often assume.