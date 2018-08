(METRO) — A huge asteroid bigger than one of Britain’s most famous landmarks is zooming towards our planet.

The gigantic space rock is called 2016 NF23 and is heading for Earth at a speed of more than 20,000 miles per hour – which is about 15 times as fast as Concorde.

Nasa thinks the object is up to 160 metres wide, meaning it could be bigger than St. Paul’s Cathedral, which stands 111 metres high and was the tallest building in London until 1967.