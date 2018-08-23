Previously deported illegal accused of killing Minnesota woman

(Lifezette) While authorities were still looking for Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa, another young midwestern woman allegedly lost her life at the hands of an illegal immigrant in the bordering state of Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the same day that Mollie Tibbetts’ body was found in an Iowa cornfield, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials slapped a detainer on Fraider Diaz-Carbajal (shown above left) for allegedly killing a different woman in a neighboring state.

Diaz-Carbajal, deported in 2012, illegally re-entered the United States and was booked Monday at the Scott County, Minnesota, jail for the second-degree murder of 27-year-old ex-girlfriend Enedelia Perez Garcia (shown above right) on August 12, the Star Tribune and other outlets reported.