(FOX) — A Catholic priest in Dallas who has been accused of molesting young boys and stealing from the parish has disappeared, church officials announced.

Rev. Edmundo Paredes, a longtime pastor at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, is accused of having molested teenage boys – an allegation Dallas police have found to be credible, Bishop Edward Burns, of the Dallas diocese, said.

Burns informed church members of Paredes’ disappearance during Sunday’s mass, the Dallas News reported. Church officials said he could have fled the U.S. for the Philippines, his native country.