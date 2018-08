(COLLEGE FIX) — Laurence Tribe, the famously anti-Trump Harvard Law professor, has “lost his mind,” one commentator said, after the instructor was quoted doing a deep analysis of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s student newspaper sports writing.

Tribe, who called for Trump’s impeachment less than half a year after the president had taken office, was featured in a New Yorker article that analyzed Kavanaugh’s “college sports reporting.”

The New Yorker article, written by editorial staffer Zack Helfand, presents Tribe’s dissection of Kavanaugh’s long-ago sports journalism: