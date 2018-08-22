Report: Cohen 'on fast track' to disbarment

President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is on a “fast track to being disbarred in New York” in the wake of his guilty plea Tuesday on eight federal counts including tax evasion and campaign-law violations, according to a report.

“Mr. Cohen does lose his law license upon conviction, which technically does not occur until sentencing,” Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the Southern District of New York, told TMZ on Wednesday.

TMZ noted: “We’re told Cohen will lose his right to practice law as soon as the N.Y. Attorney Grievance Committee files a motion to have him disbarred … it’s just waiting on the official paperwork needed to get the ball rolling.”

It explains the disbarment would not be permanent, as Cohen could reapply for his license after seven years, with judicial approval being needed.

As WND reported, Cohen, the lawyer who worked for years for Trump, confessed to breaking federal election laws by “arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal” and it was at the direction of a “candidate.”

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump indicated the campaign-related charges are not actually a crime.

“Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!” the president said.

Trump also took a parting shot at Cohen, saying, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

Cohen’s sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

