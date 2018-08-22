Revealed: Secret plot driving anti-Trump media coverage

In a confidential memo outlining a plan by progressive, George Soros-funded groups to remove President Trump from office, one member of the coalition boasted of laying the “groundwork” by “driving” 673 anti-Trump media stories.

The stories fed to the media by the group American Bridge throughout the 2016 campaign, the 49-page memo said, exposed “Trump’s unstable temperament, scam-filled business record, history of sexual abuse and misogyny, and racist behavior.”

“The groundwork we laid will be critical to delegitimizing Trump as president,” the group declared.

Another member of the coalition, touting itself as a liberal answer to Judicial Watch, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, targeted Trump through “litigation, legal complaints, research and press outreach.”

“Trump will be afflicted by a steady flow of damaging information, new revelations, and an inability to avoid conflict issues,” CREW declared.

American Bridge, describing itself as the “epicenter of opposition research and rapid response in presidential and Senate elections,” said it “[d]rove coverage that led to Trump entering office as the least popular president-elect in modern history.”

By its own calculations, the value of American Bridge-placed air time from 2011 to the end of 2016 was $311,685,233.

As WND reported Monday, the 49-page memo for defeating Trump was presented by Media Matters founder David Brock at a retreat in Florida with about 100 donors.

The plan mirrors the recent wave of censorship of conservatives on the internet by tech giants Facebook, Twitter, Google/YouTube and Apple.

On Tuesday, WND reported Media Matters boasted in the memo it single-handedly persuaded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take “fake news” seriously and “commit to taking action to fix the problem.”

Brock wrote in the memo of American Bridge’s “nonstop” campaign against Trump.

“In the Trump era, there must be no ‘off years.’ American Bridge will sustain a nonstop campaign against Trump, his administration, and Republicans who enable him,” he said.

American Bridge, Brock said, has a “state-of-the-art Trump War Room” that it uses, to among other things, vet Trump judicial nominees and “uncover details of Trump’s affection for Russia and Putin.”