(CBC) Roy Orbison hasn’t appeared on a concert stage in 30 years, but a hologram version of the iconic American singer will soon tour North America and make a stop at Toronto’s Sony Centre this fall.

Tickets for the Live Nation concert on Nov. 4 went on sale Friday. The very best seats will cost more than $400.

The audience will see Orbison’s hologram perform his hits from the 1960s, such as Oh Pretty Woman and Only the Lonely backed up by a live orchestra.