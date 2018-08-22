Rush Limbaugh: 'Dual system of justice' in U.S.

The “swamp” that is Washington, D.C., is running on a dual standard of justice — one for Democrats under which they can do no wrong, and another for Republicans, who can do no right, suggests radio host Rush Limbaugh.

His comments Wednesday align with what retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, a liberal, concluded following a day in which former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to paying off women who made accusations against the then-candidate.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed here, the one thing that all of this is about is forcing Donald Trump out of office because the Democrats lost an election. There are no crimes that have occurred here that involve the president of the United States starting with Russian collusion, moving on to obstruction of justice, and even this stuff now with the porn star, Stormy Daniels, Kara McDougal, and the stuff with Paul Manafort, none of it, none of it is going to result in criminal charges against Donald Trump. None of is gonna result in high crimes and misdemeanors,” Limbaugh told his audience.

He said the result eventually will be a “blistering report” from special counsel Robert Mueller.

But Mueller, Limbaugh said, “remains blind to the actual crimes that have taken place in this entire sordid story. There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice. You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”

Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton faced no repercussions after putting national security secrets on an unsecured server, and apparently not being forthcoming about tens of thousands of emails that she ordered removed from her computer server.

“Those crimes, because they involved the Democrat nominee, were exonerated. The Democrat nominee herself was exonerated. You go to the Trump campaign, the Republican, the opponent, where there aren’t any crimes, there wasn’t any collusion with Russia, there hasn’t been any obstruction of justice, and yet this is where the allegation of crimes is occurring? And it’s occurring with people who are peripheral to the original charge of all this — Russian collusion, stealing the election?” he said.

He said the whole brouhaha is just “the losers of the election attempting to steal it back.”

He said it’s “plain as day” that “there is a dual system of justice in this country. If you’re a Democrat you’re gonna be exonerated or given one hell of a benefit of the doubt. If you’re Republican, you’re gonna be presumed guilty, and a never ending pursuit to get you will then commence.”

He said the establishment forces, such as the DOJ, are trying to create the impression that “Trump is so corrupt, he stole the election, he worked with the Russians, that we need ongoing, everyday oversight of this man and his administration. Because we just know that he could not have won that election fairly, and we just know that Hillary could not have lost it. And we just know that we hate Donald Trump more than we ever hated anybody short of Richard Nixon. And we just know that the American people want us to get rid of Donald Trump.”

Mueller, therefore, is trying to create all the “anti-Trump sentiment” he can.

Limbaugh charged Mueller and his team – mostly Democrats who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election – are “plowing through the Constitution. … They’re leaving it in tatters.”

The “express purpose” of the special counsel’s work is “to create in as wide a swath as they can throughout this country, an anti-Trump mood, because all of this remains as it was at the beginning, an attempt to drive down Trump’s personal approval numbers, to distance his supporters from him, to force Republicans in Congress to abandon him.”

Dershowitz, interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox, said, “We’re a long way from tolling the bells for this administration.”