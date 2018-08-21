Russia buys 800,000 ounces of gold in July

(GOLDSEEK) — Russia under Putin continues to add to its gold reserves and added another 800,000 ounces or 25 metric tonnes in June. Many analysts believe this buying will continue in the coming months given the very serious geopolitical tensions between Russia and the U.S.

Russia’s total gold reserves now amount to 63.3 million ounces or around 1,969 metric tonnes, with a current value of just $76 billion (based on gold at $1,200/0z).

Foreign exchange diversification intensified in April this year and their gold accumulation is averaging over 20 tonnes per month. It is interesting to note that Russia dumped some $90 billion of US Treasuries in April and May – which is significantly more than the value of the entire Russian gold reserves, now worth $76 billion.