WASHINGTON – Sarah Sanders got grilled tonight – but not by Jim Acosta of CNN.

It was her adoring father Mike Huckabee in a long-format interview on his TBN show.

After an big welcome from the studio audience, Huckabee remarked, “Well, obviously you’re not in the Red Hen Restaurant in West Virginia, right now.”

If you missed the first segment, here it is.

But, just so you know, she’s not finished…

There’s more tonight on “Huckabee.”