Sessions on life support as attorney general

A few days after former Sen. Jeff Beauregard Sessions was confirmed as attorney general of the United States, I called him on his cellphone. The reason? I wanted to ask him to investigate the apparent wiretapping of Trump Tower by Obama’s Deep State intelligence agencies and the FBI, run at the time by Director of Central Intelligence John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Director of the National Security Michael Hayden and, last but hardly least, FBI Director James Comey.

Comey in particular was my focus, as a whistleblower client and I – with the help of the Honorable Royce Lamberth, the only judge I trusted on the federal bench – had gone to Comey through his general counsel, James Baker. Lamberth had worked with Baker in the past, with hard evidence that Brennan and Clapper had been unconstitutionally and illegally “wiretapping” President Donald J. Trump for years, along with Supreme Court justices, other judges, prominent businessmen and anyone like yours truly who challenged the Obama administration and federal abuse of power in general.

To make matters worse, this illegal surveillance was not limited just to prominent persons who then could be subject to coercion and blackmail by the Obama Deep State, but – as Edward Snowden had first revealed – hundreds of millions of ordinary American citizens as well.

Earlier, Freedom Watch and I had sued these agencies and their heads over this unconstitutional surveillance and won two preliminary injunctions enjoining this violation of the Fourth Amendment. The Honorable Richard J. Leon, Lamberth’s fellow judge on the D.C. federal bench, ruled this conduct was “almost Orwellian.” These rulings gave rise to Congress passing the USA Freedom Act, which was designed to permanently stop this, although it is clear the Obama intelligence agencies and the FBI continued their lawless spying, at least on Trump, his family and associates.

When I asked then-Attorney General Sessions to investigate the Trump Tower wiretaps and inquire why then-FBI Director Comey had apparently buried the investigation of widespread surveillance illegality, he assured me that our alma mater, the U.S. Department of Justice, would do this. However, he added that since he had recused himself from the Russia collusion investigation, he would put me in contact with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein once he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

During our conversation, I also asked Sessions to do an independent evaluation of the Obama Justice Department’s prosecution of Cliven Bundy, his sons and scores of other peaceful protesters who, exercising their First and Second Amendment rights, had successfully stood down agents of the Bureau of Land Management and FBI in April 2014 at the Bunkerville ranch in Nevada.

As legal counsel for Cliven Bundy, I told Sessions I was convinced the prosecution was politically motivated by Obama and his Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Obama had revealed his hand at a White House Correspondents Dinner, when he effectively had threatened Bundy for his having equated his and his family’s plight with that of the “negro” in the old South. Obama made specific reference to, and derisively mocked, Cliven’s use of the word “negro.” A video of Obama’s threat, which two years later came to pass by way of indictments, is visually embedded in this column.

In response, Sessions assured me he would look into the then-ongoing Bundy prosecution, not coincidentally being presided over in Las Vegas federal court by the handpicked judge of former Sen. Harry Reid and then appointed by Obama himself. This compromised jurist, Gloria Navarro, had done everything to assure that Cliven Bundy, his sons and their supporters would be convicted, as apparent payback to her benefactor, Reid, who had labeled them as “domestic terrorists.”

Sessions added that his review of the Bundy prosecution would be unbiased and neutral, and that he would, while meeting with me, also invite the federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas to “sit at the table” and “explain” the basis for the indictments. He then told me one of his staff would be in contact with me in “the next few days” to work out with me the procedure for this review.

However, I never could connect with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein after his confirmation, and Session never carried through with his commitment to me to review the Bundy prosecution, despite my constant correspondence with his office to push this along. With regard to the latter, the Bundy prosecutions carried on with Sessions even praising the supposed courage, honesty and commitment to public service of the federal prosecutors, but then saying – in his patented cowardly fashion – that he was not taking sides.

About a year later, it turned out, just as I had predicted to Sessions, it was disclosed during trial that these corrupt federal prosecutors had unethically and illegally suborned perjury by agents of the FBI and BLM and hidden exculpatory “Brady material” from disclosure to defense counsel. As a result, even Judge Navarro, to save her own severely tarnished reputation, was forced to dismiss the Bundy indictments.

When this happened, after I again wrote to Sessions asking that he review the blatant misconduct of his prosecutors, he issued a press release finally promising to do so. But this, too, did not happen, and these same prosecutors recently filed a notice of appeal of the Navarro dismissals.

Just last Thursday – while openly attacking his president and suggesting Trump was attempting to obstruct justice by putting political pressure on him to end the “witch hunt” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (all of this after the political prosecution and conviction of Paul Manafort and the plea deal by shyster attorney Michael Cohen) – this attorney general in name only again praised his prosecutors, just as he had done with the Bundy prosecution.

Here, outrageously, is what Sessions said during an interview on Fox News: “… no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States. I am proud to serve with them and proud of the work we have done in successfully advancing the rule of law.”

Friday morning, President Trump, sarcastically chiding Sessions, responded by tweeting: “Jeff, this is GREAT (that you say you are not subject to political influence and you have great prosecutors), so look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side’… Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting.”

Of course, Sessions, who himself not coincidentally is under criminal investigation by Mueller for alleged Russian collusion, obstruction of justice in the firing of Comey, and perjury before Congress during his confirmation hearing (and is likely being blackmailed by the Obama Deep State which undoubtedly had wiretapped and obtained “dirt” on him during his time on the Trump campaign and presidential transition team) will again take an “exit stage left” as he has with the matters I put before him. His penchant to bury his head in the sand is unlimited. Coupled with his cowardly abdication of law enforcement responsibility, he should himself be brought to “justice.” (Pun intended.)

The attorney general is on life support, as his days as the nation’s top law enforcement official are numbered. Frankly, notwithstanding his imminent firing or, more likely, forced resignation, I intend to have him indicted for obstruction of justice and violating his sworn oath of office in Freedom Watch’s citizens grand juries that will commence shortly. Go to Freedom Watch USA to sign up for and support our “Justice League.”