Sources: Comey lied about Hillary emails before election

Amid the furor over the re-opening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation just prior to the November 2016 election, then-FBI Director James Comey assured Congress that his agency had “reviewed all of the communications” discovered on a personal laptop used by top Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her husband, the disgraced former congressman, Anthony Weiner.

But Paul Sperry, in a report for RealClearInvestigations, points to a growing body of evidence that most of the emails never were examined.

Comey later told Congress that “thanks to the wizardry of our technology,” his agents were able to quickly review 694,000 emails. He said the agents eliminated the vast majority of messages as “duplicates” of emails previously seen, and agents worked “night after night after night” to scrutinize the remaining material.

But a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told Sperry a technical glitch prevented FBI technicians from accurately comparing the new emails with the old emails.

In fact, only 3,077 emails were reviewed.

“Most of the emails were never examined, even though they made up potentially 10 times the evidence” of what was reviewed in the original year-long case that Comey closed in July 2016, the law enforcement official told Sperry.

Nevertheless, the “extremely narrow” search, after more than a month of delay, uncovered more classified material that had been transmitted by Clinton through her unauthorized server, the official said, further contradicting Comey’s testimony.

Clinton, however, was never confronted with the sensitive new information, and it was never analyzed for damage to national security, Sperry reported.

The source said a career FBI special agent involved in the case complained to New York colleagues that officials in Washington tried to “bury” the new trove of evidence.

The 694,000 emails on the Weiner laptop comprised the full archive of Clinton’s emails, including long-sought missing messages from her first months at the State Department, the source believes.

Sources who spoke to Sperry said that if the FBI “soft-pedaled” the original investigation of Clinton’s emails, it outright suppressed the follow-up probe.

“There was no real investigation and no real search,” said Michael Biasello, a 27-year veteran of the FBI. “It was all just show — eyewash — to make it look like there was an investigation before the election.”