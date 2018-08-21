S&P all-time high, ties record for longest bull market

(CNBC) — The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday and the benchmark tied the record for the longest bull market ever as investors bet that the strengthening economy and booming corporate profits seen under President Donald Trump’s first two years would continue, despite recent trade battles.

The broad index rose 0.5 percent to a new record, led by consumer discretionary and energy. In midday trading, the S&P 500 surpassed 2,872 a high reached on Jan. 26.

The bull market turns 3,453 days old on Wednesday, which would make it the longest on record by most definitions. On Tuesday, it tied the one that ran from October 1990 to March 2000. The S&P 500 has risen more than 300 percent since hitting its financial crisis bottom on March 9, 2009. For the year, the index is up more than 7 percent.