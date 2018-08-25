Strzok personally hand-picked emails from Weiner laptop

(Gateway Pundit) Investigative reporter Paul Sperry dropped another bombshell this week.

James Comey sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee on October 28th 2016 stating the FBI reopened the Hillary email investigation after they found Clinton’s State Department emails on pervert Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Hundreds of thousands of emails were found on Weiner’s laptop yet the FBI closed the second investigation after a few days claiming they magically read through all the emails.

Former FBI Director James Comey previously told Congress the FBI examined all 700,000 emails found on Weiner’s laptop–it turns out that the FBI only examined approximately 3,000 out of 700,000 emails.