Students tear down another Confederate statue

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Student protesters tore down a “racist” Confederate statue, known as “Silent Sam,” at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Monday night.

UNC students and community members gathered around the statue at about 7:00 p.m. for a planned protest where they shouted “hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist statues have got to go” and “cops go home” to multiple officers who were protecting the monument, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

The crowd covered the statue with banners and signs, obscuring it from view, before using ropes to pull Silent Sam to the ground. Protesters then covered the head of the fallen statue in dirt and mud before police officers intervened.