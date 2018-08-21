Tender animal tales: Are you my mother?

Are you my mother?

Who hasn’t read the kid’s classic “Are You My Mother?” featuring a bird fallen from the nest seeking its mother amid dogs, cows and dirt diggers. But the lost little one in today’s news is no bird, but a possum. And the would-be-mom is a cat who, despite the decided differences in anatomy, has chosen to take up the challenge of parenting.

Rescue cat Blanquis disappeared one day, to the sadness of her adoptive owner Yessica Rodriguez of Altamira, Mexico. But what goes around comes around. While resigned to reality – that a cat reared to wandering is bound to wander – Yessica received a happy and unexpected bonus when getting ready for work one Friday. Her little kitty had taken a lesson all right, but not from those who had abandoned it.

“He (Rodrigeuz’s husband) said, ‘You have to come down here,'” Rodriguez told the Dodo. “‘Your kitten has an animal on her back!'”

How exactly the pairing of cat and possum came about is hard to say. Cats haven’t learned to talk – yet. But the baby possum seems firm in its choice of mother.

Check out those hairless paws clutching cat-fur. Too cute.

Rodriguez is wisely seeking advice from wildlife experts as to how to feed the unusual stray. Blanquis, to add even more curiosity to this tale, has never had a litter of kittens, so she can’t nurse her new baby.

But that’s no obstacle apparently. “For the time being, Blanquis has been licking and bathing the baby as if it’s her own,” Sunny Skyz reports. “Though she can’t feed the opossum, she is providing the love and protection he needs.”

But cats aren’t the only generous mothers. Not by far. Take a peek at this big-hearted pooch in the video below:

Tell us your animal tales in the comments below. Nature does find a way and, quite often, it warms the heart.

Too cool to be homeless?

Stray cats. We’ve all seen them, the cute, the crook-tailed, the fuzzy and those feral beasties best avoided.

What about a cat that stands up proudly? A cat that takes no heed of thin-is-in fashion trends? What about a cat that refuses to be fat-shamed, but merely exists, seeking sustenance, to the marvel of onlookers? Confidence is very sexy, after all.

Enter Bruno, the Russian Blue mix that is so confident, he’s taking social media by storm despite the shift in situations that has him temporarily housed at Wright-Way Rescue outside Chicago. Check him out in the video below. The cat-walk swing of a furred belly is particularly enchanting.

The polydactyl purr-pot is currently on a diet however. Good luck with that. If this cat took to standing on his hind legs to procure extra treaties as shelter-workers purport, it’s highly unlikely he’ll kick the habit long-term. Who knows? Such a highly focused 7-year-old feline may go further doing whatever it takes to add to his 25 lb. girth. Health be darned. (Who hasn’t struggled with food cravings?)

“When I first met him, he’s a happy, goofy guy,” Wright-Way manager Jason Abbas told WLS-TV. “Obviously he’s very food motivated, so of course he learned quickly where his food is up on the counter.”

And thanks to a Facebook post by the shelter, the public has responded.

Offers of adoption are streaming in from across the United States. Canadians and Australians are also eager to add Bruno to their family circle.

No doubt, this cool cat won’t be homeless much longer.

Caution amid the cuteness

While reeling in the snugglies via such heartwarming tales, there’s always a word of caution to be exercised when venturing into the realm of wildlife – cats and dogs included.

“When we interpret animal behavior as humanlike,” the Guardian says in an opinion piece by zoologist Jules Howard, “We risk simply seeing ourselves – which demeans us and them.”

Wildlife watchers have been “grieving” along with an orca killer whale mom (named J35 for observation purposes) that just stopped carrying the body of her dead offspring. The sojourn of apparent mourning lasted a full two weeks, according to engrossed whale watchers determined to project human emotions onto the ocean giant.

“J35’s calf died soon after birth on 24 July. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.”

Now back with her pod, J35 is feeding and doing what killer whales do: “Frolicking,” according to those who seek to use human phraseology and emotional expression to capture what exactly it is that animals are doing.

That’s the problem, according to Howard.

Not unsympathetic by any means, the author of “Death on Earth: Adventures in Evolution and Mortality” visits everything from distraught police dogs mourning their masters to adult turtles visiting man-made “gravesites” of hatched turtles that didn’t make it. Howard doesn’t dismiss the possibility of wildlife grief. He advocates for scientific proof, not the leap of faith that would have humans operate by way of emotion and a willingness to want to believe animals grieve.

“The problem is there is no way (yet) to scientifically test for sure that this (grief) is the case. Even with all the photos, there is still a distinct possibility that J35 may have just been confused. She may have even hoped her baby would revive. Pedantic (and blunt) as it sounds, if you believe J35 was displaying evidence of mourning or grief, you are making a case that rests on faith not on scientific endeavor, and that makes me uncomfortable as a scientist.”

Check out the video below about the behavioral changes associated with animal grief and the all-too-human inclination to describe the phenomenon in our terms:

Sounds like the jury is still out regarding how animals respond to loss. What are your thoughts and stories? While it may be great to seek scientific proof, the human element is ever present in exploring and expressing the world around us.