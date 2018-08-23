The plight of whites in South Africa

Dear Joseph:

I regularly visit your WND website and read your articles.

I wanted to write to you to draw your attention to the plight of the white people in South Africa.

I am aware you have published a number of articles concerning the terrible murders of white South African farmers, and justly so. One case happened earlier this year caught the attention of the media, mainly because the victim was British, and Boris Johnson (the British foreign minister) got involved. The lady lived on a farm, she was stabbed twenty times, they then used a blow torch on her private parts, gouged her eyes out, threw her in a ditch and shot her. Her husband was found by a passer-by, crawling across the road to try and reach his wife. The man who stopped to help got them both to hospital, where she lived for another two days in that condition, before she finally died.

Unfortunately there are worse cases than this. The inhumane torture is indescribable.

For your average white South African, murder, rape and robbery are something most folk constantly hear about, know people who have been victims, or have been victims themselves.

My late wife passed about five years back. Her best friend is a lady pastor. She has been robbed more than 25 times now. Recently her daughter was robbed in her home by four black men; they continually raped her for five hours. These kinds of incidents do not even warrant a mentioned in a local small town newspaper; they are simply all too common.

I have had friends who have been murdered here in South Africa. It is hard to find a white person who does not have a long list of friends and relatives who have been robbed, raped or murdered.

I have had three attempts made on my life. The police inspector who responded to the call from my neighbours, just looked at me and said, “You look fine.” That was the sum total of an in-depth police investigation into three counts of attempted murder.

I could go on, but I think you get the point. White South Africans have been made the scapegoats for the mismanagement and corruption of the ANC ruling party.

We had a recent case of a white lady who seriously insulted a black police officer. While her comments where racist and completely uncalled for, she received a two-year jail sentence. Yet we have leaders of political parties who can get on the platform and lead thousands attending the meeting in a song of “Kill the white man” and “Kill the Boer,” and somehow the authorities seem to miss this.

The danger in South Africa is not only to white farmers. No white person is safe.

The problem is that although most whites would like to move to another country, most do not have the financial means to do so.

You are welcome to look at my LinkedIn profile, yet I and many other executives cannot find work in South Africa. Hence my comment: they do not have the financial means to leave the country.

The political incitement of black against white is seriously grievous in this country.

Over the past few years, there have been many leaders of various groups, both large and small, calling for the genocide of the white people in South Africa. So far, it has not happened, but it is a ticking time bomb.

Please keep in mind, it is not just the farmers.

Alan Roberts