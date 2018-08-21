The shocking Soros 'Speech Code Cartel' memo

You can’t make this stuff up.

Even in my fertile imagination would I have guessed that we would find a smoking-gun 49-page memo revealing how George Soros operatives, including David Brock, were there at the genesis, the planning stages, with their hands on the ignition key, of the most concerted, well-funded, diabolical attack on free speech in the history of America.

But there it is.

Millions saw it on the DrudgeReport – including, no doubt, President Trump, Vice President Pence and Republican congressional leaders. But most Americans still know nothing of its existence – because it was not reported among the Big Media. They don’t want you to know about it. They would be embarrassed if America found out how they have been used and manipulated – from their focus on “Russian collusion” to other wild conspiracy theories targeting their No. 1 villain, President Trump.

It was nothing short of a plan to turn Google, Facebook and other social media into hyper-partisan Democratic Party activists, promoters, cheerleaders, and off-the-books donors in an effort to turn the country into a one-party state.

And they’re getting away with it, even though the beans have been spilled publicly. That’s partly because, as I have pointed out before, Google-Facebook control the media. They use the media. They manipulate the media. They choose winners and losers among the media. That’s real power that we have never seen before in American life.

The timing of this insidious plot is key. When did it begin? Right after Trump was inaugurated. That’s when the attacks on the independent, alternative media – WND, Breitbart, et al. – began. We’ve been feeling the squeeze ever since – through politically skewed algorithms and speech codes.

The Google-Facebook-YoutTube-Twitter-Amazon-Apple cabal is trying to ensure we never have a free and fair election again in America. The “Russian-collusion” hoax is meant to take your eye off the real collusion by un-American, anti-free speech radical political activists.

Do you get it now?

Do you understand what I have been warning about furiously since January of this year?

Read the whole memo, if you have the stomach for it.

These people are crazed, shameless and hell-bent on fundamentally transforming America from a free and open society to one that is dominated by mega-corporations who want to control everything – mostly you and how you think and behave.

Now, what do we do about it?

Recognize the battle the Trump administration finds itself in. This plot was designed to stop him. It’s as close to a coup attempt as anything devised by the Deep State rear guard. So, they devised a scheme to attack those in the independent, alternative media that helped get him elected by countering their lies. They determined to do that by killing the messengers – and they are very close to accomplishing that objective.

Support those being hurt most right now, those fighting for survival, in the independent, alternative media with your prayers and financial support. Their traffic and revenues have been stolen from them by the powerful leftist social media cabal and their speech-code cops in the Southern Poverty Law Center.

