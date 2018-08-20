The West's debt to Christianity

(BREAKPOINT) – It’s a rock-solid Western conviction: All men – and women – are created equal. But where does it come from? Well, not the Enlightenment.

Few modern historians have done more to educate the public about the ancient and classical world than Tom Holland. His 2004 book, “Rubicon: The Last Years of the Roman Republic,” won the prestigious Hessell-Tiltman prize, which is awarded to history books of “high literary merit.”

Subsequent books about the rise of the Persian Empire and the rise of Islam have received similar accolades. Put simply, when it comes to the ancient world, Holland knows his stuff, and no one doubts it.

That’s why it’s wise to pay attention to what he has to say about how the coming of Christianity, and in particular the writings of St. Paul, shaped our world.