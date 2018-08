(Washington Examiner) President Trump is threatening to force his Justice Department to hand over documents Republicans have sought for months about its investigation into his campaign.

Trump has said for months that he didn’t want to get involved. But in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, he said he may have to step in.

“At the right time, I think I’m going to have to do the documents,” he said when asked if he would use his power to force the department to act.

“I didn’t want to, but I think I’m going to have to. There’s such corruption,” he added.