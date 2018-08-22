Trump should pull clearances like weeds

It is both a show respect and a desire to tap into the knowledge of high ranking U.S. government officials no longer so serving that some are allowed to maintain security clearances under a new administration. It is disturbing to see such an official have them pulled, as President Donald Trump just did to former CIA Director John Brennan, based on his “unfounded and outrageous allegations.”

Good reason for pulling one’s clearances is when one violates the terms under which they were extended, such as using information for political purposes, or undermining U.S. national security or calling for a governmental overthrow. Brennan’s actions may well fit the bill on all these bases. As such, Trump was right to pull his clearances as Brennan voluntarily chose to enter into the post-presidential election fray rather than, like an old soldier, just fade away.

Undoubtedly, considered in voiding Brennan’s clearances was his July 16 tweet reflecting the height of inappropriateness, bad judgment and partisan politics. He wrote, “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Two questions arise with Trump’s decision to yank Brennan’s clearances: 1) Should they have been pulled earlier or not even granted initially, and 2) Should the clearances of other Barack Obama administration officials also be pulled?

As to the first query, there are concerns over whether Brennan was even qualified to serve as CIA director. He lacked extensive field experience. But another concern expressed was one that, interestingly, may have served him well in gaining Obama’s nod for the position.

The story is told that Brennan, while serving in Saudi Arabia in the 1990s as station chief, converted to Islam. While Obama supporters claim this is unsubstantiated, there is some very telling evidence to the contrary. Non-Muslims are banned from visiting Islam’s two holiest cities; however, Brennan did so. While sometimes exceptions are made for special visitors, the fact Brennan also visited during the Hajj – the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca reserved only for devout Muslims – where he “marveled” at its majesty also supports evidence he is a convert.

Whether Muslim or not, it is worrisome Director Brennan failed to accept the real concept of “jihad.” While both a “soft” and “hard” definition of jihad exists, he subscribed to the former, i.e., “to purify oneself or one’s community.” Yet all four schools of Sunni jurisprudence subscribe to the latter – i.e., kinetic war against non-Muslims to forcibly establish submission to Islamic law globally. Brennan refused to allow agents to use jihad in the hard sense – a stance endangering our national security. Of interest too is that Brennan became the first CIA director to refuse to take his oath on the Bible.

Brennan supporters suggest, even if the conversion story is true, one’s religion should not be a factor. But this reflects a complete lack of understanding about Islam – one mandating a Muslim’s loyalty is to it alone. If he converted to Islam, Brennan effectively embraced the religion’s ultimate goal of world domination and to work with fellow Muslims around the world to achieve it. Unable to serve two masters at the same time, Brennan never should have been put into the position of heading the CIA.

As if an additional reason for Trump’s action concerning Brennan is necessary, another would be the CIA Office of Inspector General’s finding Brennan lied to Congress about his agency never accessing information from members of Congress.

There is one other factor adding to the mix over the wisdom of Brennan having had access to such high-level classified information. He admits that in 1976, during the height of the Cold War, he voted for Gus Hall, the Communist Party candidate for president. A Communist-voting Muslim does not the best CIA director make.

Finally, there is the issue of which Brennan should be believed – the one who, on May 23, 2017, balked at using the word “collusion” to describe the alleged Trump/Russia relationship or the one now using it.

As to who else in the Obama administration should have clearances pulled, indications are that despite a clear dereliction of duty in handling classified material, Hillary Clinton still maintains hers. And, as of March 2017, so too did her former aides. This was discovered by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who queried the Department of State (DOS) on the matter, finding DOS justified on the basis of them being “research assistants.”

Included within this group might well be Hillary’s former chief of staff while Clinton was secretary of state, Huma Abedin. She is another whose past history and push by Hillary for a quick clearance check raises issues. While Abedin probably demonstrated even less concern for classified material as evidenced by emails found on her husband’s computer – disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner – she also has family ties to an organization designated by some of our Middle East allies as a terrorist group – the Muslim Brotherhood. While Obama supporters suggest this remains unproven, extensive research on those family ties indicate otherwise.

Trump needs to start pulling clearances like one pulls weeds as a bevy of other Obama-era candidates deserve to lose them, including former FBI agent Peter Strzok, ousted FBI Director James Comey, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, senior Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr (whose wife has been linked to the Trump dossier) and retired Gen. Michael Hayden who unbelievably claims the Muslim Brotherhood is secular and peaceful.

Several of the above candidates have demonstrated they not only seek to politicize what they claim to know but to monetize it as well.

While Trump clearly has the authority to pull clearances, it is not an authority beyond judicial review for retaliating against one exercising the right of freedom of speech. While some suggest Trump has violated Brennan’s right to speak freely, even Brennan admits it won’t stop him from doing so. Arguably, Brennan’s vicious comments impact on national security issues as they may influence how foreign leaders perceive Trump, justifying his pulling clearances.

We are living in an era in which those serving our government do not necessarily observe the oaths they took for doing so. After so serving and failing to comply, their retention of their clearances sends the wrong message while endangering our national security. Terminating the flow of classified information to these harbingers of doom and gloom now that they are not in office is in the public interest.