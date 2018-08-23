Tweeting books

Young people have given up reading books, at least physical ones and are now getting their stories from twitter and Facebook – or at least 140 characters of the story.

There are a number of great stories that they may potentially miss out on, so some 140 character summaries are provided below so that they can decide what stories may be worth following up with:

“Romeo and Juliet” – a couple of kids in love stuff up

“Moby Dick” – a dude goes fishing

“Dracula” – an old dude sucks

“Lord of the Flies” – kids don’t always play nice

“Hamlet” – every family has a few problems

“Frankenstein” – don’t do surgery at home

“Les Misérables” – a very long story about a guy who is wrongly jailed and ends up a good guy

Tell your children that the story of their lives should take more than 140 characters to tell.

Dennis Fitzgerald