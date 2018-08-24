Washington now fighting over 'golden ticket' clearances

(Washington Times) They’re prestigious, fiercely held and often highly valuable — and they’re under the microscope like never before.

Led by President Trump, critics have zeroed in on the proliferation of security clearances and cast them as “golden tickets” to high-paying jobs and positions of power and influence, holding them up as shining examples of the Washington carousel that allows the most exclusive establishment insiders to benefit from their status long after they have left public service.

Mr. Trump’s defenders say past administrations have gone far beyond the pale in their broadsides against his policies and have leveraged their security clearances to make partisan critiques seem more authoritative.