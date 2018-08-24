Hillarious! The White House press briefing that will never happen

You can now watch the White House press briefing, with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that will never happen.

But conservatives, and critics of establishment media, just might wish it would … and may even be dreaming about it.

The video by Bad Lip Reading immediately drew thousands of comments.

Most of the complaints were of people saying their sides were hurting because they were laughing so hard.

“This is how I want ALL of my news from now on,” wrote Mechanical Ninjineer.

“Before it started I was like ‘oh noo hasn’t she been through enough already,’ and then it started and you turned the tables completely. Lol.. Funnn times! I’m still giggling even several minutes after it’s stopped,” said another.

Daniel Vella asked: “Where’s the Bad Lip Reading in this?”

And Royal Emerald Builder: “If Sarah Sanders actually used those names for the reporters during the press briefing I would love her forever.”

The video, highlighted on Twitchy, was promoted by none other than Sarah’s father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

I don’t care what your politics are, this is funny! Is this what @PressSec is really thinking at a briefing? https://t.co/EmrqF7YR3y — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 24, 2018

He said, “I don’t care what your politics are, this is funny!”

Twitchy said it now is official: “Hell has … just frozen over.

“We watched the video ourselves, and lo and behold, we totally agree. It’s fantastic. … Maybe there’s hope for us yet.”