(AFP) — VEREENIGING (SOUTH AFRICA) — “We live like sardines while white farmers live on hectares of land. Bring back our land!” declared Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, a black civil servant.

Her intervention prompted enthusiastic applause at a public hearing organised by parliament on the hugely sensitive issue of reforming land ownership in South Africa.

“Our forefathers were robbed of their dignity through brutal colonialists” who seized land, she said.