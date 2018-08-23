What good are politicians?

Many people have questions about their elected governments and how they work, but not in Australia. Putting aside the difficulties, farces and fake news of the American and UK governments and many others, we see an unusual situation in the Australian version. Prime Minister Turnbull is facing a leadership revolt and most of his Ministers have quit their positions of responsibility, and thus there is no one to respond to questions about these portfolios during the official question time. The response was simple – let’s go home and shut the doors for the day.

This will make little difference to the day-to-day lives of most citizens, but it does raise a universal question – what difference do these questions make, as they are rarely answered at all and if answered they as so full of political mumbo-jumbo that most people won’t understand them. It also raises the terrifying question, for our elected politicians, what difference do they make to the public?

There are many questions about the political world, but they won’t be answered today or even heard.

Dennis Fitzgerald