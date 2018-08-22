Why you can't trust leftists to be fair

The danger posed to freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion in America by Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, et al., cannot be overstated.

That’s because this “Speech Code Cartel” have more power to shape opinion in America than any other cabal you can imagine. As I’ve said, forget about what we call “the media.” The only reason the New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, etc. have the audience domination they have is because of the gatekeepers, their distributors, their marketing arm, their cheerleaders, their standard-setters, the competition-restrainers. The “Speech Code Cartel” is the engine driving the media. It’s the horse, not the cart. In fact, when we use the term “media” any more, we really ought to be thinking of the “Speech Code Cartel” – the Google-Facebook trust—as the media locomotive.

It’s also worth remembering that they all think alike – the aforementioned favored media content producers and the “Speech Code Cartel.” They are as one. Together they all want to set the rules for discussion and debate in America – and there is no significant disagreement between them.

So, when Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey acknowledged his company’s bias is left-leaning, it was quite an admission indeed.

It’s worth reviewing exactly what he said: “We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … is more left-leaning. But the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period.”

Do you trust that?

I don’t. I’ve worked in the media all my life – about half in what we euphemistically call “the mainstream,” and the last half in the alternative or independent media, as I call it. As a reporter, I never worked in a newspaper that wasn’t dominated by leftist bias. I’ve never been covered by one that didn’t inject that bias into the story. There is no restraint on leftist bias in the media today, nor is there any restraint on leftist bias among their Overlords in the “Speech Code Cartel.”

Without restraint, leftist ideology will always dominate. Without competition, leftist ideology will always dominate. And, believe me, when people like Jack Dorsey admit their leftist bias, there is no restraint and no competition in sight.

How about CNN’s Chris Cuomo? Can we trust him to be fair and balanced? I don’t think so. But the Google-Facebook cabal look at him like a middle-of-the-roader, mainstream, plain vanilla.

I think Cuomo is a “hater,” someone who encourages violence with his own version of “hate speech.”

Let me give you a recent example. He came to the defense of the antifa brownshirts when they physically attacked reporters and police. Why? He explained, “All punched are not equal,” because antifa goons “fight hate.”

That’s what he said. And this is what we’re up against at WND and the rest of the independent, alternative media. It’s why we are all fighting for our professional lives, our very existence, our very survival in the battle to counter the lies and “fake news.”

You cannot trust leftists to be fair. And leftists control the media and the means of distribution. If left unchallenged, if not forced to play by the rules, they will reset the rules. And resetting the rules means the First Amendment is null and void for all intents and purposes.

Again, I say, thank God Donald Trump is speaking up. Thank God some members of Congress are catching on. Encourage it. Encourage hearings. Encourage them to fight for the Constitution. Encourage them to fight for our First Amendment – not just the words on the parchment, but the true meaning of the oaths of office they took to protect and defend it.

That’s one way we need to fight back. No power on Earth can take on the “Speech Code Cartel” but government. The problem is that big.

There’s another way we need to fight back. That is by supporting the voices of resistance within the media – namely us, the independent, alternative press.

I know you are sick and tired of my pitches for financial support. But liberty does not come for free – no matter how Google may lie to you. If the “Speech Code Cartel” wins, America loses.

Independent voices like WND are operating on borrowed time. Without immediate, direct financial support from people who recognize the unique service we provide in the ALT-NEWS category, we would be goners.

Thank you and bless you for your support.