(London Daily Mail) Accused killer Cristhian Rivera left another girl fearing for her life after he tailed her in his car and tried to flirt with her – in a chilling echo of the Mollie Tibbetts murder.

Rivera pulled alongside the 17-year-old in his car as she walked through Brooklyn, Iowa, the same rural town where he would later be accused of following and abducting Mollie in strikingly similar fashion.

The girl’s older sibling Bailey Gibson, 18, told DailyMail.com her younger sister was ‘creeped’ out by Rivera’s advances as he told her she was pretty and tried to get her to stop.