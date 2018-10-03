3 ways America is going to hell in a handbasket

It’s just a game – or is it?

New to the Sims?

Put simply, “The Sims is a life simulation game series that was developed by Maxis and the Sims Studio and published by Electronic Arts,” according to Wikipedia.

Born out of a tragedy of loss – developer Will Wright lost his Oakland, California home to fire in 1991 – the Sims is an electronic dollhouse. It follows the ground-up process Wright experienced in having to recreate his own life – with a few caveats.

The Sims was actually meant as a “satire of U.S. consumer culture.” Home building options were plucked from “the 1977 architecture and urban design book ‘A Pattern Language.’ American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s 1943 paper ‘A Theory of Human Motivation’ and his hierarchy of needs” provided for realistic Sims mindsets. “And Charles Hampden-Turner’s ‘Maps of the Mind’ was used “to develop a model for the game’s artificial intelligence.”

Sounds fun. And there’s no big deal with playing dolls, right? With sensitivity training all the rage and teaching boys a gentle touch, well, Sims should be touted as the means of teaching the masses how to care.

It should, it could, but – um – boys will be boys. Or people will be people? Warts and all. Girls, too.

When I approached my grown daughter with the news that Sims is about killing your Sims – I’m completely new to this game, outside the name – I didn’t get the reaction I anticipated. “They’ve been killing Sims ever since the regulations came off, Mom,” she said.

What? Apparently the Sims is about killing off player’s creations and/or leaving them so ill-prepared that they get killed. Is that why it’s so popular?

Whichever, it tells you where I’ve been … although there’s never been any Sim playing in our house.

HuffPo had this to say: “‘The Sims’ was and is a game about death, about wacky, inconsequential death, about fiery death and watery death, death by starvation and death by electric shock and death by skydiving malfunction – Mortimer and Bella’s (both Sims) worst recurring nightmare. And as the game evolved over the years, a kind of meta-game has formed around it: a subtle relationship between creative, death-obsessed ‘Sims’ players and the game’s ever-adapting designers, keen on raising the stakes of the simulated lives we so easily ended.”

Creepy.

But the gore is lacking, so it’s okay, right? Unfortunate Sims just disappear or drop. Young children and pets are off limits. That’s gross.

And apparently easy death is now off the table, too. Not because developers want to get back to building instead of burning – no. The Sims franchise want to push users to be more creative in knocking off their simulated families. “The franchise has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide, and it is one of the best-selling video games series of all time,” but that’s apparently not enough.

And it isn’t a game, people. It’s boot-camp.

Satanists – they start younger and younger

Think junior high school is too young to date? I do. Way too young. Fangirling – females going gaga over the famous and infamous alike – should be put off for as long as possible. It shouldn’t happen. Kids need to have the chance to be kids before they move on to the not-so-subtle pressures of emotional entanglements.

But the lure of evil is ever-present.

In the case of two Bartow, Florida girls – aged 11 and 12 – the bait was more than they could resist. Whatever it was that drew them to the horror that was so providentially averted must be rooted out. The two girls didn’t become avowed Satanists overnight, despite claims that they got their ideas from watching scary movies over the weekend. Their parents claim complete ignorance on the subject.

Thankfully, the girls’ satanic plot to sacrifice young children to Satan and subsequently drink their blood (and worse) was cut short when a robo-call alerted one parent that her daughter wasn’t in her scheduled classes. Incredible. Even more incredible is the idea that two girls, so young, could hatch such a plan. But they had their reasons.

“The plan was to kill at least 1 student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students,” an affidavit said according to USA Today. “Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide … (they) would go to hell so they could be with Satan.”

Got that? The girls wanted to be with the Devil. That is twisted and wrong. Twisted and wrong because nobody should be thinking that way, let alone two young children with their whole lives spread before them and all the possibilities too numerous to count.

And yet, this game of fantasizing – obsession – has led them to a closed door. What future lies ahead for them now?

“Both of the students were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, and disrupting a school campus. Prosecutors will decide whether the girls will be charged formally as juveniles or adults.”

And yet what’s wrong with these girls goes far beyond the penal system.

It’s no game, people.

Demonic Netflix? Could be …

“Big Mouth“? Try foul mouth … and some diseased ideas about puberty that should make any parent concerned with parenting cringe. If the adults in your house – or anywhere in the vicinity – are inclined to watch this series, then I’d say serious problems are lying pretty near the surface. (The cartoon is advertised as being for adults.)

WARNING: If you’re over-the-top ill at the decline in our once great nation, DO NOT READ FURTHER.

According to the New American, “A disgusting cartoon on Netflix, (Big Mouth) which critics have slammed as ‘animated kiddie porn,’ features two obviously demonic characters teaching prepubescent children to engage in perverse sexual and homosexual activity of all kinds.”

What?

So we have games designed around new-and-improved creative killing, preteen Satanists seeking ritual murder in real time, and now Netflix is treating us – and our kids – to Porn 101. Sorry for being graphic, but this is outrageous.

If Joe Camel had to be banned because kids are naturally drawn to cartoons, what can be said about “Big Mouth?” Try big fail. Big lie. Big fat elephant in the Netflix living room about to go into musk and trample everyone in sight.

Isn’t that fun?

As the New York Times told it back in 1997, “Joe Camel represented an icon that refueled the moral outrage of the anti-smoking movement.”

So where is the moral outrage now? Anti-smoking is a go, but there seems to be no-holds-barred in sexualizing young and old alike. Perversion gets a pass? Apparently so.

The whole “It’s for adults” argument is just as disturbing. What adult is into watching a cartoon?

Wake up, people, and shake your neighbors out of the stupor if need be.

Those who call naysayers critics are wrong. Watching a show – and plainly describing what’s in it – is not being a critic. That’s making an observation, like “The sun is in the sky” or “Birds fly in the air.”

I’ll spare you any more details about this abomination. If you want to get armed with the truth, if it’s needed in your household, by all means go for it. The internet is there for good reason.

But this commentator has had enough.