5 wing-nuts claiming mail bombs 'false flag'

(AlterNet) — Looking at the political messages covering Cesar Altieri Sayoc’s van, it is obvious that the Florida resident hates Democrats as vehemently as he adores President Donald Trump. Sayoc, who was arrested on Friday, October 26 on suspicion of mailing a series of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, covered his van with pro-Trump messages along with messages expressing his total hatred of Hillary Clinton and others who pipe bombs were mailed to. But to hear some wingnuts tell it, the pipe bombs—which Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin accurately described as a “coordinated attempt at mass assassination”—were nothing more than a “false flag” operation carried out by Democrats in order to make Republicans look bad.

The bombs aimed at Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Maxine Waters, investor/philanthropist George Soros, actor Robert De Niro and other Democrats were a blatant example of domestic terrorism. But many ideologues are so deeply racist that they cannot conceive of terrorist attacks being carried out by those who are not Muslims or people of color. And not surprisingly, some of them have jumped to the knee-jerk conclusion that a potentially deadly mail bomb campaign aimed at Democrats was a “false flag” or “fake news.”