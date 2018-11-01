A coordinated response to the bullying left

As Americans struggle and debate how to address people who decide to switch to a different gender, there is a straightforward solution that would standardize the response of the rest of us and take the guesswork out of the ever-changing demands of the left. This solution applies not only to situations where someone suffers from Gender Dysphoria, the mental disorder where a person believes he or she is the opposite sex, but to several other leftist agendas falling under the “I’m offended!” umbrella of grievances.

Western civilization is weighed down under the increasingly heavy burden of having to remember what words are forbidden and which words are required. As with everything else, the left appoints themselves the moral determiner of the language and rules and then goes about demonizing those who run afoul of the new rules they just created. It is another way in which liberals are constantly moving the goalposts. Conservatives point this out daily when sharing videos on social media of Bill Clinton or Barack Obama lashing out at illegal immigration or demanding law and order. Liberals never maintain a political or cultural position, as it is forever shifting to the left. As liberals march leftward on every issue, they hurl epithets like “racist,” “bigot” etc. at their opponents for holding the same positions their own leaders are on record as having held, sometimes even recently.

With the exception of Obamacare, the past several years have seen a shift from liberals moving to the left by advocating massive government programs, such as Roosevelt’s “New Deal,” Johnson’s “Great Society” or demands for ever-increasing government regulation and federal bureaucracy. The new strategy for pushing society ever leftward involves demanding the entire culture bend to accommodate individuals in some aggrieved special-interest group. The accommodation has largely been through forced “acceptance” by society via demands on behavior and language.

The demands are always justified under a two-pronged attack of sympathy and moral condemnation. First is an appeal to feel sorry for an example member of the aggrieved group, followed by moral condemnation combined with the previously mentioned epithets meant to put conservatives on the defensive and forcing them to prove they are not a bigot by changing their opinion to agree with liberals. In this way, issue by issue, the left has successfully transformed Western societies into something that would be unrecognizable 20 years ago.

Liberals have successfully used this tactic to advance gay marriage, illegal immigration and now are using it to push American society to bend every detail to the will of those suffering from Gender Dysphoria. If you recall, the push for “transgender rights” erupted immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015 that struck down state laws limiting marriage to one man and one woman and, by default, legalizing gay marriage everywhere in America.

Gay rights groups wasted little time before moving their targets further to the left. At almost the same time as the Supreme Court’s decision forcing states to perform gay marriages, former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner gave a nationally televised interview in which he proclaimed, “I am a woman.” Within weeks after the gay marriage ruling, Jenner appeared on the cover of the July 2015 Vanity Fair magazine with women’s clothes and hair and the words “Call me Caitlyn.” A few months later Glamour named Jenner their Woman of the Year. Liberals had successfully shifted gears from gay marriage to an unholy campaign against businesses and government entities that required men and women to use their respective facilities.

North Carolina became the focus of liberal hate for their “bathroom bill.” Liberals from the classroom to the boardroom threatened North Carolina with boycotts if they allowed businesses to prohibit men from creeping into girls’ locker rooms, dressing rooms and bathrooms. The left has gone into a war of attrition on the matter of Gender Dysphoria by picking up small victories everywhere – removing gender from government forms and documents, revising school rules requiring students and faculty to address those afflicted by their preferred name and gender pronouns, requiring athletic competition with and against members of their preferred gender and housing of men with this condition in women’s student housing.

The common denominator in all these situations is forced control by the left. A requirement that everyone speak and act as they are ordered by liberals.

What costume we are allowed to wear for Halloween events; objections to school mascots claimed to be too white or too minority or offensive in some way; the display of the American flag at schools or government buildings or on people’s clothing; the abolishing of prayer in schools or at commencements or football games; and claims that monuments, statues, grave sites and public infrastructure commemorating historical figures are “problematic,” i.e. not politically correct.

The response from normal people to these never-ending demands should be: “I will respect your freedom to speak what you want, and you will respect my freedom to speak what I want.” Implicit with this is the principle that the vast majority cannot bend to the will of every tiny minority.

The left would have one of their patented meltdowns were someone to order them under threat of school disciplinary rules to speak a certain way. But they have no problem forcing everyone else to do the same. They would consider it fascism to be ordered what to wear or be banned from wearing something. But they gladly do just that through claims of “cultural appropriation.” They would be enraged at being forced to pray, but they rush to ban others from doing so at every opportunity.

Ordinary Americans have been getting kicked around by the left for decades but are finally beginning to stand up and refuse to be bullied. A good place to start is by simply turning the tables on the bullies and putting them in the same rhetorical position. It may get you called a name, but it will normally end the discussion.