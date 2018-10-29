All 189 aboard jet in Indonesian crash feared dead

(Daily Mail) All 189 people on board a doomed jet that plunged 5,000ft into the sea off Indonesia are ‘likely dead’, rescuers say.

Lion Air’s flight JT-610 was heading to Pangkal Pinang, an island north of the capital, Jakarta, when it lost contact with air control about 6.33am local time – just 13 minutes after take-off.

Shortly before the disaster, the plane’s pilot, Indian national Bhavye Suneja, had reported ‘technical difficulties’ and, minutes after take-off, asked to return to the airport, an official said. Traffic control allowed the return, but the aircraft then vanished from radar.

Authorities are not yet sure why the plane crashed – the weather was sunny, the aircraft was new and the pilots experienced.