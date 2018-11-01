All you need to know before voting in midterm

Recently, I was sitting in the waiting area of a famous medical facility in Phoenix, Arizona, and overheard two women discussing a recent debate between their candidates for the U.S. Senate, Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. These women were discussing things like which candidate was more persuasive, more forceful, seemed nicer and most sincere. In the end, their votes likely will center on personality.

I wanted to jump up and scream: “Don’t you realize that none of these things are important and the future of this country hangs in the balance!”

Sadly, most people still select their candidates the way a 7-year-old selects her Barbie doll. The most attractive usually wins. When the candidates are equally attractive, or not at all attractive, it is about which one makes them feel more comfortable or would make the better friend.

This country is more divided than ever before. The Democrats have decided to oppose everything the president wants or that Republicans propose, no ifs, ands or buts. Most Democrats, particularly those in divided districts, want you to believe that this is not about partisanship or party labels. They want you to believe that they will work for the people in their state or their district. Yes, they are truly independent in thought, word and deed.

If only that were true! This is the kind of congress our forefathers envisioned when they carefully crafted the Constitution. They gave each state, regardless of size or population, two senators who are elected for six-year terms. This, in effect, shields them from the voters they represent and allows them to vote their conscience.

Your representative in the 435 member House of Representatives is another story. He or she must stand for re-election every other year. These districts are equally divided among the population base. Therefore, each representative in the House represents a relatively small number of people. The expectation was that we voters surely would hold these representatives accountable. Sadly, most voters can’t even tell you the name of his or her representative, or they couldn’t before this year.

Both parties are spending more than ever before in these swing districts to acquaint you with your representative and his or her challenger because control of Congress is the aim.

Make no mistake: Your representative and your senators are not free. If you call one of them, someone will listen intently to your thoughts and make you feel as though they care. If you write, you will get a carefully crafted letter to that effect – but it’s not true. Sadly, today, the political party leadership controls your representative and your senators. If a Democrat votes with President Trump and the Republicans on an important issue, it is because he or she has been given a “pass,” and his or her vote won’t affect the outcome.

Conversely, if a Republican votes against the party leadership, it is for the same reason. If one goes rogue, his plum committee assignments will be stripped by the leadership and there will be no party money available for his or her next election. The party may even find another candidate to run against that representative or senator in the next primary election which, for the House of Representatives, is always just around the corner.

You may have called your representative for help with a problem related to the federal government. Don’t be fooled. They all have staffers to deal with constituent issues. They love to help you in this way because this likely insures your loyalty no matter how they vote.

There are many things that could be done and should be done to free your representative and senators, but for now, this is how it is and has been for far too long!

Therefore, a vote for a Democrat is a vote for nationalized, one-size-fits-all, heath care. If you think health care is a problem now, wait until the government controls everything.

A vote for a Democrat is a vote for open borders, sanctuary cities and open elections where anyone can show up to vote. No identification required.

A vote for a Democrat is a vote for higher and higher taxes to pay for cradle-to-grave services for everyone, whether they will work or not. Think about this: When you lose the ability to control a fair portion of your income, freedom is just an illusion.

This election is far more important than the personalities involved.

Do you want the country our founders envisioned, or do you want to turn it into another failed socialist state?