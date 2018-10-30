Anchor babies away! Trump's 'birthright' plan awakens U.S.

Democrats – and even some Republicans – were scandalized on Tuesday when President Trump suggested he could issue an executive order to end the right to citizenship for the children of non-citizens and illegal immigrants born on American soil.

But talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Trump’s idea is based on interpreting the wording of the 14th Amendment, and all it took was someone with intestinal fortitude to suggest it.

“Man, this is great, what Trump is doing on birthright citizenship. Oh! This is exactly why Trump was elected, as my good friend Andy McCarthy said, ‘You’ve gotta have somebody that’s willing to break the furniture. You have to have somebody willing to turn things upside down if you’re actually going to get things done,’ and the left is beside itself today,” he said.

The issue is the interpretation of the amendment, which states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the U.S. and of the state wherein they reside.”

It was adopted at a time when the American public was worried about the proper treatment of slaves and their descendants.

But it’s been interpreted to grant citizenship to any baby born in the country. And so-called “anchor babies” have been used by illegal alien parents as grounds to allow them and their extended families to remain in the United States.

Trump argues the amendment can be read a different way.

Limbaugh pointed to the key words “naturalized” and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

“You are not naturalized and you are not subject to the U.S. jurisdiction if you’re here illegally! You cannot be!” Limbaugh explained.

“You’re under some other country’s jurisdiction. If you’re here illegally, you cannot possibly be naturalized. Well, the birthright citizenship crowd – which wants to water down American culture and destroy Western civilization – conveniently leaves out ‘naturalized’ and ‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’

“So your born-here child absolutely is not a citizen. This is what Trump is saying. Trump is finally pushing back against an assumption that has been made because it was the path of least resistance, if you will. But now it’s make-or-break time.”

The Associated Press described Trump’s proposal as another “hardline immigration play in the final days before the midterm elections.”

“He has sought to focus on fearmongering over immigration,” the AP charged.

And it accused the president of “seeking to energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress” by “stoking anxiety about a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Limbaugh said: “Everybody is saying, ‘He can’t do that! That’s the 14th Amendment. You can’t universally – with an executive order – reverse the 14th Amendment.’ We want to discuss how maybe he can. He’ll again run into activist judges that will turn him down here, but the point is that you need somebody like Donald Trump.

“If the case can be made – and people believe that it can be – that the 14th Amendment was never intended to grant birthright citizenship to illegal immigrants who are under the jurisdiction of another country, then Trump can do it,” he said.

Establishment politicians, both Republican and Democrat, rejected the idea. Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., objected to using an executive order.

“We didn’t like it when Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously as conservatives, we believe in the Constitution,” he said.

Columnist Ann Coulter reacted: “Can we finally admit that ‘moderate Republicans’ are illiterate morons? Paul Ryan unfamiliar with a period in our nation’s history known as ‘The Civil War.'”

Can we finally admit that “moderate Republicans” are illiterate morons? Paul Ryan unfamiliar with a period in our nation’s history known as “The Civil War.” https://t.co/KxmhkUneQD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 30, 2018

Limbaugh said it’s just the next step in Trump’s commitments as a candidate “to build a wall, to get a handle on illegal immigration (and to stop it) because of its forever-changing consequences to this country.”

“The left wants this country overthrown from the days of its founding. To the left, America’s illegitimate, it’s immoral, it’s indecent because we were a slave nation and we discriminated and the original white privilege was the Founding Fathers,” he said.

“Folks, as I said throughout the first year of Trump’s presidency: This is what pushing back looks like. It was never gonna be clean and it was never gonna be quiet. Pushing back against the liberal order of the day was always going to be noisy and it was going to be potentially violent and dangerous. After all, these are people who do not accept election results anymore, and you know what that means. You know what’s held this country together all of these years is the honoring of election results,” said Limbaugh.

He pointed out that top levels of the Obama DOJ “were used to overthrow Trump, and to then run a silent coup to try to throw Donald Trump back out of office and reverse those election results.”

“It’s unprecedented,” he said.

“But it is a seminal moment when a political party, as its official position, refuses to accept election results. That’s where we are, and that’s why we’re where we are. They refuse to accept it, for whatever reason. They hate Trump, they don’t feel good about it, they disagree, whatever. Doesn’t matter why. Just the fact that they refuse to accept the results is a horribly dangerous thing. Because what if it keeps up? What if the only time there is peace in America is when they win elections?”

The facts, he said, are that “an illegal alien here is not subject to U.S. jurisdiction.”

“They’re under the jurisdiction of where they came from if they’re here illegally.”