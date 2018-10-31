Anxiety, panic attacks on rise, study says

(STUDY FINDS) — SILVER SPRING, Md. — Numerous studies have focused on the stress and mental health challenges that U.S. college students today face, and researchers warn things may only be getting worse. New research from the American College Health Association (ACHA) shows that students are showing increased signs of mental illness and conditions in recent years, particularly when it comes to anxiety.

Turning to a dataset collected by the ACHA, the research team analyzed more than 450,000 records from undergraduate students across the country to find changes in mental health diagnoses and subsequent treatment in university students between 2009 and 2015. The study’s authors found significant increases in eight of the 12 mental health conditions they studied, with the biggest increases in those diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.