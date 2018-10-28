Any excuse to shut down alternative social media

(KURT NIMMO BLOG) – Robert Bowers, the suspected shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, is being used to denounce social media not on the corporate reservation.

Bowers had an account on Gab, the free speech social media alternative to Twitter and Facebook, where he posted antisemitic content, and this is now being used to portray the site as a haven for antisemites.

I don’t believe this will work. Gab, often described as a refuge for alt-righters bounced from corporate-government social media, is targeted for destruction.

Soon after Gab launched in 2016, the corporate media piled on, describing the site as an echo chamber for alt-righters who are, according to the propaganda media, white supremacists and Nazis down to the man and woman.

“Gab’s appeal for that crowd is obvious,” writes Wired, a Condé Nast publication. “The only posting guidelines are no illegal porn, no threats of violence, no terrorism, and no doxing. Oh, and a fifth commandment that literally says ‘try to be nice.’ Everything else is fair game. Notably absent? Any explicit stipulations against hate speech.”

The “hate speech” pejorative is being used to tag anybody to the right of Hillary Clinton as extremist, the sort of people who stroll into synagogues and commit mass murder. The corporate media has done an exemplary job of demonizing the alt-right as nothing more than a fringe gaggle of racists and misogynists, which is of course absurd on its face.