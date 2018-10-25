Biden, De Niro latest targets of bomb parcels

Law-enforcement officials now are investigating 10 suspicious packages with possible pipe bombs addressed to top Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday, two packages addressed to former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro, a critic of the Trump administration, were turned over to the FBI for investigation.

The packages were similar to the ones addressed to Obama, Clinton, activist billionaire George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The package for Brennan was sent to him at CNN’s New York City offices, which caused an evacuation of all employees Wednesday morning and an interruption of a broadcast as fire alarms were engaged.

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday night that the white powder with the bomb addressed to Brennan was harmless.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill says investigators are reviewing security video to identify a courier believed to have delivered the package to CNN’s office. The package had stamps but no post mark.

O’Neill told CNN he was “pretty sure those images will be caught on video, and we’ll be able to find out where that person came from before they entered the building and where they went to after.”

On Wednesday night, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called De Niro a friend, deployed the National Guard and doubled police presence around mass transit hubs in the city as a precaution, CBS New York reported.

“I’ve been governor of New York for seven years, I’ve faced many terrorism situations, and this works on multiple levels. The first level is to do a full investigation. Let’s find the person or people involved,” he said Thursday morning. “Second, especially in New York, you want to retain a sense of control, you want people to know that you’re acting and you’re acting appropriately and they’re safe.”

FBI investigators gathering fingerprints, DNA evidence and other clues to identify the culprit say the fact that none of the devices were detonated will bolster their efforts.

“If there is a human involved, there is a high probability you’re going to get somewhere investigatively,” Larry Johnson, a former head of criminal investigations for the U.S. Secret Service told the Associated Press. “There will be no stone left unturned.”

It’s likely, Johnson said, that the perpetrator is in the Secret Service’s database of individuals and groups who have made threats against top political leaders.

“A good percentage of the time, this is not the first time whoever is responsible for this will have stuck their neck out,” Johnson explained. “Those looking to do revenge or harm to someone, it doesn’t just come to them one day.”

A sophisticated imaging system that photographs each piece of mail processed by the U.S. Postal Service can determine the origin of a letter or parcel. The system was used to identify the woman who sent poison ricin through the mail to President Obama and then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013.

The pipe bombs sent to CNN’s studios, Clinton’s New York home and Obama’s Washington, D.C., residence Wednesday morning were packed with shards of glass, the London Sun reported.

The devices, however, apparently were meant to terrorize rather than to be deployed, according to bomb experts.

An image on the device sent to Brennan appears to be a parody of an ISIS flag taken from an internet meme. NBC News reported

Waters: Trump must ‘take responsibility’

Waters said in an interview Wednesday she has no fear after being targeted by two packages containing pipe bombs.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,'” Waters told Blavity News.

In June, Waters famously called for public harassment of Republicans.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters told supporters.

Waters’ call came a week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser Stephen Miller were harassed at restaurants. Days later, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and family members was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant.

In her interview Wednesday, however, Waters called on Trump to “take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways.”

“I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there,” she said.

Trump, in remarks Wednesday at the White House, called the attacks “abhorrent.”

“We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it,” he said.

A former staffer for Hillary Clinton blamed Trump for inciting the “hate and violence” behind the attack.

“Irrespective of what this person’s political leanings or motivations are, we are living in an atmosphere where hate and violence have been not only incited but condoned by Donald Trump,” Philippe Reines, former deputy assistant secretary of state, said in an MSNBC interview.

Trump also was the target of blame in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday by Alexander Soros, son of the activist billionaire.

The younger Soros, who serves as deputy chairman of his father’s Open Society Foundation, said “vitriol” that once was on the fringe was mainstreamed by Trump in 2016.

“While the responsibility lies with the individual or individuals who sent these lethal devices to my family home and Mr. Obama’s and Ms. Clinton’s offices, I cannot see it divorced from the new normal of political demonization that plagues us today,” he wrote.

Newsweek posted a story Wednesday afternoon suggesting the Republican candidate for governor in Florida, Rep. Ron De Santis, was to blame for the bomb threats because he used the common metaphor “the kiss of death” in an email dispatch the day before

The Hill reported Thursday a woman was photographed holding a sign that read “Democrats Fake News Fake Bombs” outside the Broward College building hosting a debate between De Santis and Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum.

Divided States of America

With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, a new survey found more than 8 in 10 Americans think the country is greatly divided about important values.

According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, few Americans believe the divide will be healed anytime soon.

Only 20 percent of Americans say they think the country will become less divided over the next few years, and 39 percent think things will get worse.