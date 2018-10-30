'Big Bang Theory' asks God to smite Trump

Chuck Lorre has produced a number of popular television shows, including “Grace Under Fire,” “Cybill,” “Dharma & Greg,” “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

He often inserts his own opinions into the credits of his programs, with what he calls vanity cards.

In his latest, which he calls “my prayer,” he asks God for “a little Old Testament wrath” and to increase voter turnout to defeat Donald Trump and his agenda in the midterm elections.

“If you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done,” he writes.

Even though he suspects God actually is “some sort of ineffable quantum situation,” he pleads: “If thou art inclined to more freedom, more love, more compassion, and just more of the good stuff … I submissively ask that thy encourage voter turnout in that general direction.”

He also wants God to help special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

“Remind those who collaborate with the darkness that thou art the light, and the light is not above whipping out a little Old Testament wrath,” he writes.

Fox News reports the credit page, which was between the closing credits and the Warner Bros. logo on Oct. 25, appeared for only seconds but also is available online.

“This is not the first time Lorre has included an anti-Trump message in his vanity cards. In a November 2016 card, Lorre mocked the ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan as ‘a bumper sticker for victimhood,'” Fox News reported.

Lorre also mocked “The Apprentice” ratings, noting that it didn’t beat his show.

And he’s used the cards to wish himself a happy birthday and about 20 more.