Boston bombers exploited welfare programs to fund terror attack

(Western Journal) A new report from the Government Accountability Institute reveals that welfare programs have often been used to fund terrorism at home or abroad. The family of the Boston bombers, in particular, took over $100,000 in public assistance.

In fact, the report seems to indicate that the brothers may have learned the strategy from an al-Qaida magazine that inspired them to make the bomb they used to kill three people and injure over 200 more.

“The Associated Press reported that both (Tsarnaev) brothers had also been ardent readers of jihadist websites and extremist propaganda,” the report reads, referring to the two brothers who committed the Boston bombing.