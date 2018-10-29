Brazil swings right with Bolsonaro

(AFP) — Far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil on Sunday, beating leftist opponent Fernando Haddad in a runoff election after a bitter and polarized campaign.

Supporters flooded the streets outside Bolsonaro’s home in Rio de Janeiro after the result was announced, waving Brazilian flags and lighting up the sky with fireworks.

Official results gave the controversial president-elect 55.18 percent of the vote with more than 99.7 percent of the ballots counted, as his vow to rescue the country from crisis with a firm grip resonated with voters furious over corruption, crime and economic malaise.