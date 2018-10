(SKY) — The daughter of a man who was injured in the First World War says a Bible containing two gunshot scars from a German machine gun saved her father’s life.

Private Leslie Friston, who served as a nurse with the Royal Army Medical Corps, was blinded and had respiratory problems after a gas attack in 1917.

As the 23-year-old was recovering in a makeshift hospital bed, a German plane passed overhead and machine-gunned the building’s tin roof.