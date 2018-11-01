Bundy son sues U.S. for malicious prosecution

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) — A rancher’s son best known for participating in an armed standoff with federal land agents four years ago and now an independent candidate for Nevada governor is suing the federal government for malicious prosecution.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Ryan Bundy contends the government wrongfully tried to convict he and he his father, Cliven Bundy, after the men tried to stop a roundup of Bundy cattle from federal land.

Charges were dismissed against most defendants by a federal judge in Las Vegas in January, after a whistleblower, Larry Wooten, revealed federal prosecutors had engaged in intentional and willful prosecutorial misconduct.